The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has called on exporters to take advantage of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to stimulate the country’s economic growth. NEPC’s Executive Director, Mr Ezra Yakusak, disclosed this at a sensitisation workshop on eligibility criteria and documentation for AGOA, organised by the Council in Owerri on Monday.

AGOA is a legislation approved by the US congress on May 18, 2000 for a 15- year tenure to assist the economies of sub-saharan African countries by providing duty-free treatment to over 6,400 goods from the target countries.

The President Barack Obama-led government however signed into law the Trade Preferences Extension Act 2015, extending AGOA and other critical US preference programmes by 10 years.

Yakusak, who was represented by a senior staff of the NEPC, Mr Peter Njoku, expressed disappointment that more than 20 years after the enactment of AGOA, Made-in-Nigeria products were yet to be seen in major malls in the US.

“With less than four years to the end of the AGOA Act, Nigeria’s non-oil sector must optimize the benefits of the legislation by leveraging on any available opportunity because there is huge potential in the US market”, he said.