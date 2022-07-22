The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) on Thursday engaged certification agencies in Kaduna State on enabling conducive exportation processes to aid diversification of non-oil export.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised in collaboration with the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (KADCCIMA).

Alhaji Kassim Ahmed, Head, Kaduna Smart Office of NEPC, said the engagement with the relevant certification agencies for export was crucial in ensuring smooth authentication of products to enable them access both local and international markets.

He said a lot of viable products for exports were wasted in Kaduna state due to unfavourable processes and guidelines set by the export certification agencies and also lack of knowledge of exportation procedures by Industries and businesses.

Ahmed explained that the NEPC, established in 1976 with the mandate to promote, develop diversification of

non-oil export in Nigeria, spearheaded the creation of export incentives such as Export Development Fund (EDF) and the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) to enable more businesses to export their products.

“The Council in December 2021 sponsored 26 SMEs exporters and potential exporters in securing the certifications in HACCP

ISO, HALAL and FDA, which some of the

beneficiaries are exporters from Kaduna state.

“All these effort is to ensure that Nigerian products compete favourably in the international market,” Ahmad said.

He advised businesses to register with Corporate Affairs Commission for a

business name, and preferably as a limited liability company, noting that it was mostly accepted for further certifications.

He also urged businesses to register with the NEPC for export certificate with their Corporate Affairs Commission documents and a fee of N13,500 which could be done online.

Also, the President of KADCCIMA, Alhaji Sulaiman Aliyu, said members of the

Chamber were complaining that the activities of two regulatory bodies, NAFDAC and SON, were impeding their business activities.

He said such activities affected both those into export and also those who are operating locally.

“It is on this premise that the engagement is organised to exchange ideas in respect of their businesses and the

business environment.

“It will also afford members the opportunity to interact, understand the benefit of being members of the chamber and to network and discuss with other chamber members,” Aliyu said.

Mr Adamu Usman, the State Coordinator of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), said they were responsible for preparing and establishing standards relating to various products and commodities.

According to him, SON is also responsible for the promotion of the standards at the grassroots, national, regional and international levels.

Adamu noted that the Agency only confiscated substandard goods dangerous for use.

He urged exporters to adhere to guidelines and ensure acquisition of necessary documents and certifications for smooth running of their businesses.

“They should see us as partners in progress, and endeavour sending competent hands whenever we are developing or drafting standards to defend their production.

Also, Mr Mansur Abubakar from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said they regulated and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, packaged water, chemicals and detergents.

He noted that the Agency protected and promoted the public health by instituting an effective and efficient regulatory system that ensures only the right quality food, drugs and other regulated products were manufactured, exported, imported, advertised, distributed, sold, and used.

Abubakar explained that exporters or business owners of consumables had the duty to produce in healthy and certified environment, to avoid sactions by the relevant agencies.(NAN)