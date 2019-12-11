Gyang Bere, Jos

The North Central Regional Coordinator of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr Ezra Yaksusak, has said that Nigeria is exploring the non-oil sector of its economy to diversify the country’s revenue stream.

He noted that in diversifying the country’s economy, each state has been encouraged to identify a product with value chain for cultivation, with Plateau State focusing on soyabeans.

Dr Yaksusak stated this during a one day capacity building workshop for farmers in the North Central, titled ‘Improving Nigerian Soyabeans Value Chain For Increased Export held at Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) attached importance to the developmpent and diversification of the non-oil sector of the economy through coordinated strategic enlightenment programmes,” Dr Yaksusak stated.

“This is one of such strategic programmes being carried out by the Council in order to increase stakeholders’ knowledge and skills in order to promote increase and diversify Nigeria’s non-oil export trade.”

Dr Yaksusak, who was represented by the Director of Product and Market, Otega Joe Adulugba, said Nigeria must tackle the challenges facing farmers and other stakeholders, citing quality storage, handling and packaging of its products as crucial in International soyabeans marketing.

Director, Technical Services, Plateau Agricultural Develompent Programme (PADP) Mr Luka Kefas, said government must do everything possible to discourage middlemen from hijacking agricultural products from farmers to enable them get value for their products.

He said the non-oil sector has the proven high capacity to sustained the Nigerian economy, and encouraged youths to engage in agriculture.

Mr Kefas noted that government is making an effort to diversify the agriculture sector to provide improved seedlings and modern farming equipment to ease farming in the country.