From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has promised to reposition Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to enable the operators to access available funding opportunities and accelerate economic growth.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Ezra Yakusak, Esq, who disclosed this at a one-day capacity training workshop, held at Adsuit Hotel in Calabar, described MSMEs as key economic drivers vital in realising the core mandate of the agency which entails economic diversification through the promotion of non-oil exports.

The NEPC boss, who was represented by the Chief Trade Promotion Officer, Calabar Area Office, Mrs Slyvia Adeneye, said the capacity-building workshop programme is aimed at equipping operators of small enterprises in Cross River on how to develop attractive business proposals.

“The agency is committed to ensuring that MSMEs access available funding opportunities in order to accelerate economic growth. Therefore, the skill training on how to write scripts would enhance their business and attract investors and financiers,” he said.

He decried the credit supply gap between financial institutions and MSMEs, noting that such a scenario has frustrated efforts by the MSMEs in fulfilling their traditional role as a viable mechanism for driving indigenous industries, creating employment opportunities, and boosting the development of local technology as obtainable in other countries.

Yakusak listed the targets of the training to include expounding best practices in developing acceptable business models to meet stringent requirements from funders, enhancing financial literacy to boost the credit worthiness of borrowers as well as ensuring financial inclusiveness.

In his welcome address, the Trade Promotion Officer, Mr Osas Demian, expressed optimism that the workshop will go a long way in dismantling barriers militating against effective funding agenda for small-scale businesses.

Declaring the workshop open earlier, Mrs Gloria Odu, an officer of the Cross River Export Promotion Council, commended NEPC for consistency in exploring viable options to boost non-oil exports trade

Also speaking, the Manager, Cross River State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency (CRSMEDA), Mr Louis Ibok, said the agency would assist participants in developing and presenting smart business proposals capable of commanding needed reaction from local and global financiers.

