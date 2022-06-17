From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has promised to reposition Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to enable the operators access available funding opportunities and accelerate economic growth.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Ezra Yakusak, who disclosed this at a one- day capacity training workshop, held at Adsuit Hotel in Calabar, described MSMEs as key economic drivers vital in realising the core mandate of the agency which entails economic diversification through promotion of non oil exports. The NEPC boss, who was represented by the Chief Trade Promotion Officer, Calabar Area Office, Mrs Slyvia Adeneye, said the capacity building workshop programme is aimed at equipping operators of small enterprises in Cross River on how to develop attractive business proposals.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said: “The agency is commited to ensuring that MSMEs access available funding opportunities in order to accelerate economic growth. Therefore, the skill training on how to write scripts would enhance their business and attract investors and financiers. He decried the credit supply gap between financial institutions and MSMEs, noting that such scenario often frustrates efforts by the MSMEs in fulfilling their traditional role as viable mechanism for driving indigenous industries, creating employment opportunities, boosting the development of local technology as obtainable in other countries.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .