Henry Uche

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), South West Region, has educated new registrated exporters on logistics, procedures and documentations involved in export business.

At a workshop in Lagos recently, the regional Coordinator (S’West), Samuel Oyeyipo, said the workshop is aimed at enabling participants’ access information needed to enhance the quality of their products and make them suitable for the international market. Oyeyipo, while addressing exporters, said the workshop is geard towards empowering members on how to plan their operations to maximise and achieve greater efficiency based on best practices to gain global relevance.

He said “with the workshop, we are confident that the new exporters are sufficiently empowered to do their export businesses because we are inculcating the requisite knowledge in them to go about export business both within and beyond the shores of Nigeria to enrich the non-oil export product basket”.

He charged participants to ensure they produce comparable, reliable, consistent products that would be acceptable in other climes, stressing that NEPC would continue play its part to promote export of goods and services since a country without a strong and competitive export is bound to crash financially.