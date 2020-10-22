Henry Uche

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council, (NEPC), has carried out a one -day sensitisation exercise for non-oil exporters to prepare them to explore multi million naira opportunities in the European market. The exercise was in collaboration with Free On Board Global Logistics (FOB Global).

Representing the Executive Director/CEO, NEPC, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, the South West Regional Coordinator, Mr. Samuel Oyeyipo, observed that non- oil exporters are been sensitised to maximise the multi million Naira purchase order from Europe secured by FOB Global Logistics to ship out fresh fruits and vegetables of about 30 tons per week in sliced Ugu, water leaf, bitter leaf, Garlic and Ginger, sweet potatoes, Oha, ewedu and yams among others. “The programme is in line with NEPC’s vision on zero oil policy to promote the export of non-oil commodities in Nigeria. So we encourage vegetables and fresh fruit exporters to ensure that their products are covered with the phytosanitary certificate issued by the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) to avoid rejection of their products at the terminal market”.