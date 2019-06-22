The Executive Director/CEO of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, has said the Council’s partnership with Africa’s retail giant, Shoprite, will boost export of Nigerian products in Africa and beyond. He disclosed this in Abuja while receiving in his office a delegation from Shoprite.

With 75 stores expected to be opened in Nigeria within the next four years, Awolowo said he was optimistic that the NEPC working with Nigerian exporting companies would leverage on the Shoprite platform to increase the basket of exportable products from Nigeria into African markets.

Noting that partnership would help meet the Council’s quest to bring Made-in-Nigeria products to over 15million Nigerians in diaspora with a view to increasing the volume and value of the country’s non-oil exports, the NEPC boss remarked that it is going to be a win-win situation for Nigerian exporters and Shoprite.

According to him “This development is commendable and would help our exporting companies improve the quality of their products as well as build strong brands for Nigerian goods in the international market”. He also stated that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be considered and signed by both parties soon in order to actualise the objectives of the trade partnership.