The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), is set to partner with one of Africa’s leading retailers, Shoprite, to promote export of Nigerian products.

Making the disclosure to journalists in Abuja, recently, the Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Olusegun Awolowo, said the partnership is aimed at promoting made in Nigeria products in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

Awolowo added that the NEPC was planning on working with Nigerian exporting companies and would harness the Shoprite platform in order to strengthen export trade in the country.

He further noted that the partnership would help meet the council’s quest to bring made-in-Nigeria products to over 15 million Nigerians in the diaspora, with a view to increasing the volume and value of the country’s non-oil exports, in what is meant to be a win-win situation for both Nigerian exporters and Shoprite.

His words: “This development is commendable and would help our exporting companies improve the quality of their products as well as build strong brands for Nigerian goods in the international market.”

In an expression of optimism, the NEPC boss said that a Memorandum of Understanding would be considered and signed by both parties soon, in order to actualise the objectives of the partnership.

Meanwhile, speaking on how Nigerian goods will be distributed in the international market, the General Manager of Shoprite Nigeria, Mr Carl Erickson, said that the retail outlet was looking forward to expanding outside of the African continent as part of a strategic initiative to increase their operations and generally promote goods of African origin.