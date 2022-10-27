The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) said it trained 200 women on Shea butter production in Yauri and Danko/Wasagu Local Government Areas of Kebbi.

The Trade Promotion Adviser and Head of Export Assistance Office in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Surajo- Dan’Alkali, made this known during the training in Yauri town on Thursday.

He said that the aim of the training was to sensitise the shea pickers on modern techniques of shea butter production, to improve their businesses.

Surajo- Dan’Alkali, informed the trainees on the need to imbibe global practices in their shea nut production.

“The training is divided into theoretical and practical aspects, aimed at building the capacity of women who are into Shea butter business in the area and increase their awareness on export market opportunities.

“As part of the council’s strategic development of the shea butter production in the state, the trainees were given shea seedlings for production of more commodities,” he said.

He called on the participants to put into practice what they had learnt during the training, to improve their businesses.

Earlier, one of the Lead Facilitators, Malam Mohammed Yauri, said women had active roles in shea nut business, hence the need to understand the importance of maintaining their products.

One of the trainees, Malama Hafsat Abubakar, commended the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak, and the Federal Government for organising the training for the women.

“We, women, are inherently entrepreneurs but our inner talent of entrepreneurship need to be explored to enable us contribute our quota to the development of the country.

“With this kind of training, the NEPC is pushing us to bring out our talent and we will deliver on the move of contributing our quota to the society through our businesses,” he said.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of improved shea seedlings to the women in some communities, presentation of certificates, training manual and cash to the participants. (NAN)