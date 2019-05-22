Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), yesterday, said it will continue to create opportunities for Nigerians to imbibe the culture of exportation through capacity building training programme as it celebrates the passing out of 52 trainees of Zero to Expert capacity building programme.

Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, made this known at the Batch 5 Zero to Expert graduation ceremony in Abuja. He said the programme had been part of the council’s efforts to reposition the non-oil sector enforcing the narrative of the council through job creation and inclusive growth thereby making it a major contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria.

“There is no doubt that the essence of our gathering today underscores the crucial role that non-oil export sector plays in the present administration’s effort at diversifying the Nigerian economy away from over reliance on oil as its main stay, especially with incessant fluctuations in the oil prices.”

Awolowo, who was represented by Mr. William Ezeagu, Director, Product Development, assured the graduates that the “NEPC will continue to encourage Nigerians to take advantage of the diversification process of the Federal Government through the promotion of non-oil export activities. According to him, “Zero to Expert programme is an effective tool of introducing companies into the export business because NEPC recognises the fact that many companies desire to go into the export business but lack the capacity and skill to embark on the business successfully.”

The council announced a provision of N500,000 to the co-operative society formed by participants of the graduating batch. This is expected to serve as a seed capital to enhance smooth take off of the co-operative society in engaging in export business.