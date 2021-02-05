Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo, has promised to partner with the National Digital Innovation And Entrepreneurship Centre (NITDA) and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy in order to fast track export services.

Awolowo revealed this at the groundbreaking ceremony of the centre alongside the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, Chief Executive Officer of NITDA, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa and Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari among others.

The project which was established by the National Information Technology Development Agency is aimed at creating an innovative ecosystem based on work, life and learn concept. It will also focus on creating an enabling environment that would inspire, connect, encourage and support technology startups, entrepreneurs and businesses towards innovation and indigenisation of technologies.

The NEPC boss promised to partner with the agency in fast racking export services in line with the diversification agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.