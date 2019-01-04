Throughout the eight-year tenure of former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, I was (and still remain) his most strident critic. But not without reasons. Yet, when desperate rivals accused the same Obasanjo of nepotism and corruption, I was virtually the only one who defended him in this column under the headline “If Gbemiga Obasanjo, why not?” I was informed by some of Obasanjo’s aides that the man was surprised and tremendously relieved.

This incident is being recalled in view of a similar allegation against President Muhammadu Buhari by desperate rivals. To be fair, Obasanjo, on this occasion (at least so far), has been circumspect instead, as he is won’t, of rushing to join the mob in propagating the allegation against Buhari, lest he (Obasanjo) would have been reminded of his own experience. The allegation against Obasanjo was that his son, Gbemiga Obasanjo, was involved in lifting oil and grabbing federal contracts all over the place under his father’s administration. There was no way of confirming the allegations, if at all that was necessary. Instead, the real issue was the constitutional right of an offspring of an incumbent President to earn a living during his father’s tenure. More specifically, must any Nigerian be rendered unemployed by the mere fact of a member of the family heading a government? For how long? Throughout the tenure?

Obasanjo couldn’t have sought my assistance to defend himself or his son. But I had to defend the poor boy’s (Gbemiga’s) right more as my son. The argument was straightforward. If foreigners lift oil and grab contracts, a Nigerian citizen (Gbemiga Obasanjo) was even more entitled to right of first refusal, since a Nigerian cannot be rendered inferior in status in such matters to favour a foreigner. The argument went further that, even against fellow Nigerian competitors to lift oil or grab federal contracts, Obasanjo’s son would bid on equal basis provided (and strictly provided) he, Gbemiga Obasanjo, was not allowed a cent’s discount on the price of oil, like $49.99 against $50 dollars for others. As for contracts, the submission in this column (in favour of Gbemiga Obasanjo) criticism would be justified only if the accusers could prove that former President Obasanjo influenced or even directed the minister concerned to award the contract to his son (Gbemiga Obasanjo). Otherwise, Obasanjo was entitled to all rights and privileges of a Nigerian citizen to earn a living, legitimately. Obasanjo was, therefore, advised to walk tall and ignore the critics.

Obasanjo was an incumbent President on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) when the allegation was made. It is now not easy to recall if ever the PDP criticised their man throughout the controversy. It is, therefore, an irony that the same PDP today is accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s “family” members of buying shares in a telecommunications company, 9Mobile and Keystone Bank. At first glance, the impression created was that those being accused were Buhari’s immediate family members. So far, it is not even certain the PDP allegations are true. But we may, for purposes of argument, assume the allegations are true and that those involved are even Buhari’s brothers, sisters and children. In which case the very same argument in this column over 10 years ago in defence

of the right of Obasanjo’s family members (irrespective of their blood tie to former President Obasanjo) to earn a living legitimately and within Nigerian laws, will apply in defence of Buhari’s family members.