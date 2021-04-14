Stakeholders in the investment and business promotion sector have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing a conducive atmosphere and framework for businesses to thrive in Enugu State.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Lion Business Park Enugu, an integrated industrial/commercial hub, driven by public-private partnership initiative, which was an offshoot of the first-ever Enugu State Investment Summit in 2016, christened “Oganiru Enugu” organised by the Ugwuanyi administration to woo investors, the stakeholders described the project as one of the governor’s visions that has become a reality.

The event also witnessed inauguration of the Lion Business Park Head Office complex and special presentation of the Park.

In his goodwill message, Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi “for providing conducive environment to attract this project.”

Represented by the Assistant Director/Zone Administrator, Enugu Industrial Park Free Trade Zone, Mrs. Obiageli Obioha, NEPZA’s Managing Director disclosed that they were impressed with the milestone the Zone Management of Lion Business Park has accomplished, pointing out that “the construction work here at site is enough to attest to the absolute readiness of the Promoters to commence full business.”

NEPZA stated that the initiative was a welcome development “as it will encourage in-Country manufacturing, which aligns with the current drive by the Federal Government to focus the economy on local production and moving away from Import dependency.”