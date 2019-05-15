Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday ordered suspension of electricity supply to consumers along Trinity Church and Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Also affected are consumers along Upbeat Recreational Centre; Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos; George Hotel; 30, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos; Second Toll Gate Plaza; Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos, and Ministry of Works and Infrastructure (tolling company), and Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, Lagos.

Others include Street Light, Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; Batequip (Sun Heaven Hotel); Christ Avenue Junction, Off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos; Motor Boat Club, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; Lekki Peninsula (Lennos) Mall, 2/3 Blk, 10 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos; Riverside Properties Limited, Thompson Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos, Globe Motors Holding Nigeria Limited, 37 Cameron Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; Mr. & Mrs. Bolaji; 33B, Cooper Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to NERC, investigation revealed that Peninsula Independent Power Plant (PIPP) violated condition 7(1)(b) of the terms and conditions of its licence by supplying electricity to the customers without approval of the commission.

PIPP, the commission said, shall compensate Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) for loss of revenue for each day electricity was supplied to the customers in those areas as it is in contravention of the law.

“PIPP is hereby fined in accordance with Section 75 of EPSRA, the sum of N10,000 for each day that electricity was supplied to the customers listed in those areas as they are doing so in contravention of the law. The fine shall continue until the date of full compliance with this order,” NERC, said.

PIPP LVI Genco Limited is an independent power plant, which is servicing some Lagos State public utilities. It recently built a $25 million power plant at Lekki in Lagos and requested for expansion. It is also proposing to build about 200 megawatts (mw) of electricity plant that would be scattered around the city of Lagos and beyond.

But during its expansionist programme, it extended its territory into the EKEDC’s territory without approval.