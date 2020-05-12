Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved the reappointment of a 12- member Dispute Resolution Panel for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The appointment of the members is in line with Section 42.1.3 of the Market Rules, which empowers the Commission to constitute the panel in accordance with Section 42.3.8(c) of the Market Rule that permits the reappointment of members for a second term.

In a statement, Assistant General Manager, Government, External and Industry Relations of the commission, Michael Faloseyi, said that the functions of the panel, as spelt out in Section 42.3.7 of the Market Rules, include the arbitration and settlement of disputes between market participants in the Nigerian electricity market, which include the System Operator (SO), the Market Operator (MO), and other licensees engaged in the trading of electricity.

While reconstituting the dispute resolution panel, the Commission advised market participants to take advantage of the channel of alternative dispute resolution handle all disputes in the electricity industry in line with the provisions of the Market Rules.