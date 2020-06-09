The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has threatened to sanction seven electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) for failing to comply with its order on capping estimated billing for some customers within their network.

NERC, which is the regulator of the Nigerian Power Supply Industry (NESI) made its intention known in a notice issued to the DisCos, according to a post on its official Twitter account on Tuesday.

It said: “NERC has issued notices of intention to commence enforcement action against seven DisCos over their failure to comply with the Order 197/2020 on capping of unmetered R2 and C1 electricity customers.

“The DisCos are Benin, Enugu, Eko, Ikeja, Kano, Kaduna and Port Harcourt.

“The DisCos have 14 days beginning from June 4 to explain why the commission should not sanction them over their alleged non-compliance.”