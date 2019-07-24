Damiete Braide

Commissioner, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nathan Rogers Shatti, has promised that the commission will close the metering gap in the country within three years and ensure that estimated billing is is eliminated completely.

He made this known in Lagos during an interactive session with journalists on the status of meter roll-out exercise under the Meter Asset Providers (MAP).

He said the commission has identified the huge gap in the Nigerian electricity service industry and will begin mass meter deployment, installation and customer registration/network cleanup for the 4.7 million electricity customers that do not have meters beginning from August 1, 2019.

“The commission had approved 42 Meter Asset Providers (MAP) under the MAP regulation after a vigorous procurement exercise carried out by the 11 Discos in Nigeria to commence the deployment of meters, which couldn’t commence nationwide immediately due to the need to finalise some documentations and the supply of meters.”