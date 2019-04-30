Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nigeria Education Research Development Centre (NERDC), on Tuesday, expressed willingness to partner with Public Private Development Centre (PPDC) and internet giant, Google, on adoption of online safety curriculum.

The agency said that the aim was to enable learners and teachers acquire basic knowledge, skills and competencies for safe internet use.

NERDC Executive Secretary, Prof. Ismail Junaidu, made the disclosure at a workshop for the development of online safety curriculum for Nigerian schools in Abuja.

Junaidu explained that the online safety curriculum was not being developed as stand alone subject but will be infused into existing school subjects.

He said: “The online safety curriculum is being prepared to, among other things, enable learners acquire basic knowledge, skills and competence for safe internet use.

“It was also meant to equip learners with skills that would enhance their capacity to effectively use internet to their benefit and that of the society; provide learners with appropriate knowledge; skills and disposition needed for effective use of online tools and emerging technology “.

Director, Public Private Development Centre (PPDC), Nkemdilim Ilo, said in her remarks, that once the online safety curriculum is adopted, every Nigerian child will have access to it, and it will include ambitious measures to support continued education.

She confirmed that digital technology and social media would enable learners access educational resources, make social connections, build relationships and demonstrate creativity.

She appreciated NERDC and Google for their contribution in the development of the online safety curriculum for Nigerian schools.