MainOne, an Equinix company, the leading provider of wholesale connectivity and data centre services in West Africa, is set to host the seventh edition of its flagship event, Nerds Unite.

The highly engaging annual event, themed “The Power of Global Interconnection,” is scheduled to hold June 23, 2022. This edition will feature a keynote address on “Interconnection and the Power of the global Equinix Platform to connect African Businesses and Global/Local Service Providers,” delivered by vice-president, growth and emerging markets, Equinix, Judith Gardiner.

The conference will also feature two panel sessions on the topics “Unlocking Growth through An Interconnected Global Digital Infrastructure” and “Maximizing Business Efficiency and Minimizing Talent Drain and Rising CAPEX through IT Outsourcing”, as industry experts discuss the immense benefits accruable to subscribers through the power of global interconnection and IT Outsourcing.

Confirmed speakers at Nerds Unite 2022 include: Martin Atkinson, Senior Manager, Peering & Interconnection EMEA, Equinix; Edge Strategy Manager, SSA, Meta, Ben Ryall; CEO, Tizeti, Kendall Ananyi; Group Head of IT, Lagos Free Zone, Nikhil Khandelwal; Country Manager, HPE operated by Selectium, Ifeyinwa Kojo; Head, Technology Infrastructure, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), Eunice King; Group Head, Network Operations, Access Bank, Adebowale Shonekan; Head, Engineering, CIO, EKO Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), J.P. Attueyi; and Partner, Enterprise Technology & Performance Leader, Deloitte, Oluwole Oyeniran.

Speaking on expectations for this edition, the Chief Executive Officer, MainOne, an Equinix company, Funke Opeke remarked; “It’s the first time following MainOne’s acquisition that we’d be hosting our annual flagship event, Nerds Unite. It is also at a time business are just recovering from COVID-19 pandemic and are faced with new challenges coping with the accelerating rate of digitalization. We hope ICT stakeholders find this event very useful, especially with our parent company Equinix billed to share their knowledge of global data interconnection and outsourcing”.

