Sterling Bank has partnered with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Venture Capital for Africa, Verakki and GreenHouse Capital, to fund early stage ventures with grants up to N10 million at the NES #25 Startups Pitch which held yesterday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Sterling Bank and the NESG will announce the top three winners during the Closing Plenary Summit by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. The top three winners will get grants ranging from N2.5 million to N10 million, through the Nigerian Economic Summit Group Innovation Fund. A N1million audience choice prize will also be awarded.

The 10 ventures that made it to the finals are Agriple, Notitia, Phaheem Pharmaceuticals Limited, Tiny Hearts Technology, AfriNET Power Tech Solutions, Doctoora E-Health Ltd, GatePass, Loystar, Gricd Services Limited and Green Axis. They are all early-stage startups registered in Nigeria and have been doing business for no more than five years. They have pitched their business to venture capitalists and investors, and are awaiting the announcement of the top three winners, and audience choice prize.