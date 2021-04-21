From Uche Usim, Abuja

As the Federal Government appeals to the private sector to donate to fund the Safe School Programme, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has demanded for full disclosure of expenditure of the $20 million pooled in 2014 for the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI).

The Chairman of NESG, Mr Asue Ighodalo made the demand on Tuesday in Abuja at a panel session during the ‘Financing Safe Schools’ programme organised by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

He recalled that President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 supported the Safe Schools Initiative in Nigeria, launched by Nigerian business leaders through the Global Business Coalition for Education, a World at School and the United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education, Mr Gordon Brown.

The programme was to create a safe learning environment for children and youth, by insulating schools from terrorists’ attacks and avoiding a repeat of the kidnap of the 276 school girls in Chibok, Borno State. It appeared to have been abandoned in 2015.

Thus, President Jonathan committed $10 million in government funds, while Nigerian business leaders pooled $10 million amounting to $20 million. Ighodalo, then said it would be laudable and a testament to transparency if that money was accounted for.

He said: “In 2014, there was a fund established for this process of safe schools.