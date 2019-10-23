Merit Ibe

In commemoration of the International Chefs’ Day, Nestlé Nigeria, in collaboration with the Association of Professional Chefs, yesterday organised an awareness programme for pupils and teachers on healthy lifestyle.

In line with this year’s theme, ‘How Healthy Foods Works,” 15 chefs from the association engaged 10 schools in Sagamu, Ogun State, on the importance of some healthy, balanced meals.

The annual event according to Nestlé and the Association of Chefs was aimed at raising awareness on adequate diets and active lifestyles to equip children to form healthy nutrition habits early enough to promote a healthier future.

The event which took place at the Flowergate branch of the company,afforded the children the opportunity to learn how to cook healthy meals and how eating healthy food could help children attain their dreams.

Speaking at the event, Director of the group in the South West, Nick Maaji, said the International Chefs Day, which the company celebrated on October 21, offers chefs from around the globe a unique opportunity to network, promote their profession to future chefs and most importantly, make a difference in their local communities by making healthy eating fun and exciting for kids and exposing them to the culinary profession.

“It’s a great delight for them to be here today to engage the children on how to prepare healthy food because we know that the more children are involved in the choice and preparation of food, the more likely they will choose healthy food options.

Maaji said the association was happy to have an opportunity to collaborate with Nestlé, especially the Nestlé professional team who has made the event possible today. “The practical sessions offered the children an opportunity to make the decisions on the ingredients they needed to purchase for the meals assigned to their specific groups.