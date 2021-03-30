Nestle Plc has donated various textbooks and furniture to Ilupeji Junior Secondary School, Lagos, to boost learning.

An official of the state’s Ministry of Education under Education District 6 was on hand to receive the donated educational materials from Nestle and Revamp Africa officials.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Nestle’s corporate affairs manager, Victoria Uwadoka, said the donation was an avenue to give back to communities in which Nestle operated.

Uwadoka said the educational materials were donated by staff under ‘Nestle Cares,’ based on their desire to improve learning in the school.

According to her, the textbooks would help to boost the education of students. She commended teachers for working to improve the learning ability of the students.

She said: “It is not easy to work with students. We will work with the teachers to monitor the progress of the students. For Nestle Volunteer, we are interested in seeing the students’ progress well.”

Representative of the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary District 6, Mr. Amodu Oluwole, said by the gesture Nestle volunteers have supported the state government to boost learning in the school.

Oluwole advised the students to aim beyond the sky and that because they are in public school, they should not limit their aspiration.

Founder of Revamp Africa, Mr. Kelechi Anyalechi, lauded Nestle staff for buying into the idea of providing educational materials for schools.

His word: “We have being carrying out educational programmes in schools nationwide. My passion is to prepare the next generation. Revamp Africa want to support government in creating a better learning environment.’’

Anyalechi said the donation of desks and chairs to schools took place simultaneously in Sagamu, Abuja, Abaji, Jos, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Agbara and Ilupeju.

Principal of Ilupeju Junior Secondary School, Mrs. Oyetade Aderonke, thanked Nestle and Revamp Africa for the donation. She said the textbooks, desks and chairs would enhance learning of the students.

Head girl of the school, Temitope Aremo, said the donation would improve learning, while the textbooks would aid the students to do research and perform well in their studies.