As part of its effort to ameliorate the plight of students and host communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nestle Nigeria has launch water and sanitation facilities at Oke-Ona United School, Abeokuta, and St. Paul’s Anglican School, Orile Imo, in Obafemi Owode LGA, both in Ogun State.

The project, codenamed, Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK), is Nestle’s global flagship initiative aimed to help 50 million children, a school-based nutrition education programme promoting healthy nutrition, healthy hydration, good hygiene and active lifestyles by 2030. This initiative federates all Nestlé’s efforts to support parents and caregivers on their journey to raise healthier kids.

The facilities, which provides access to clean and safe drinking water and sanitation facilities for more than 2,000 people, including educators, pupils, as well as individuals and families in the communities, is in line with SDGs Goal 6 and part of Nestle’s corporate social responsibility, especially now the need for water and sanitation has become paramount to wage war against COVID-19.

Speaking at the launch, the managing director/chief executive officer of Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Wassim, Elhusseini, said, “At Nestlé, we recognise that water is essential for livelihood and wellbeing. This is why we are focused on ensuring that everyone within our immediate communities has access to clean, potable water. This is also important in the N4HK schools because we cannot talk about hygiene without water and sanitation facilities. It is our hope that these facilities will greatly improve the teaching and learning environment in Oke-Ona United School, Abeokuta, and St. Paul’s Anglican School, Orile Imo, Obafemi Owode.”

On his part, the Ogun State commissioner for education, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, said, “Indeed, no government can single-handedly underwrite the cost of sound and effective education service delivery to its citizens, hence, the call of our education-friendly governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, all corporate and individual stakeholders to team up with government by investing in education.

“Government is grateful to Nestle Nigeria Plc for this donation of water and sanitation projects for pupils and teachers of Oke-Ona United School, Abeokuta, and St. Paul’s Anglican School, Orile Imo, Obafemi Owode, under the N4HK program. I am cocksure that this will add value to teaching and learning and will indeed accentuate healthy environment in the schools.

“I charge the direct beneficiaries of this facility to make the optimum use of this rare opportunity through constant maintenance of the facilities. Indeed, subsequent health report of our pupils must begin to reflect the significance of this monumental investment.”