From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Maggi, one of the popular brands of Nestle Nigeria is unveiling a cooking competition tagged ‘O Setigo’ aimed at preserving the culture of a part of southern Nigeria.

Head, Corporate Communications, Nestle Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, in a statement hinted that the competition would bring together 12 contestants from Anambra, Enugu, Rivers, Delta and Imo States to compete forana N1 million grand prize.

According to her, “a key part of Southern Nigeria’s culture is their food. Flavour-rich traditional Igbo recipes made with readily available fresh ingredients and great MAGGI flavours which will be displayed in the brand’s new cooking show “O Setigo”,

“Starting from June 12, 2021, ‘O Setigo’ is a MasterChef style competition bringing together 12 contestants from Anambra, Enugu, Owerri, Rivers, Delta and Imo States to compete for an N1 million grand prize.

“The show aims to encourage young Nigerians to explore exciting ways of cooking

and enjoying the food they love, every day by presenting the best of southern dishes. The show will premiere on June 12, 2021.

“In addition to offering mouth-watering excitement as contestants display their culinary skills over 6 weeks, ‘O Setigo’, anchored by Uzor Osimpka will highlight the rich southern variety and provide consumers with tips for maintaining healthy lifestyles.

“Judges including Noble Igwe, Alex Asogwa Amuche and Chef Linda Chinyere will preside over the ‘O Setigo’ from the elimination phase of which will see two contestants evicted weekly, to the finals where the top 3 contestants will battle it out in the kitchen

for the N1 million grand prize!

“Maggi is passionate about promoting healthy home cooking using local natural ingredients, and the O Setigo cooking show is one of the ways the MAGGI brand brings this passion to life in an engaging way”, she said.

She hinted that Nigerians can catch all the action from the auditions to the grand finale on Trace Naija, ROK, AMC, ETV channel 50, Orient News, ABS, DBS and all MAGGI online platforms.