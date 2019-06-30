The grand finale of this year’s Nestle Milo Secondary Schools basketball championship will hold on July 4, inside the Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos.

This was announced by the sponsors at the draws held at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos last week

Six schools that topped the zonal finals in both girls and boys category will jostle for the coveted prizes, trophy and basketball kits during the 21st edition of the finals. In the girls’ category, St Jude Girls Secondary School, Amarata, Government Secondary School Numan, Adamawa and Governemt Secondary School, Gboko, were pitched in Group A, while Dom Domingos College in Warri, FAAN Secondary School, Calabar and Government Secondary School, Karu, Abuja, are in Group B.

In the boys’ category, 2018 champions, Father O’Connel Science College, Minna, Victorroti Private Secondary School, Abeokuta, Ogun State and Gen. Hassan Usman Katsina Unity College, Bauchi, are in Group A, just as Kings Int’l College, Ibadan, Brilliant College, Port Harcourt and General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola, will make up Group B. The category manager, beverages, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Olufemi Akintola, announced that the group matches will be played between June 27 and July 3, and the finals on July 4.