(Emmanuel Afonne, NAN)

Mr Wassim El Husseini has been appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) of Nestlé Nigeria Plc.

El Husseini takes over from Mr Mauricio Alarcon who has been appointed as the Market Head of Nestlé Central and West Africa Region comprising 25 countries with head office in Ghana.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Mrs Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria Plc stated that the appointments would take effect from Sept.1.

“Notwithstanding this new appointment, Alarcon will remain on the Board of Nestlé Nigeria Plc as a Non-Executive Director.

“The Board expresses its appreciation of Alarcon’s outstanding achievements in all ramifications since he was appointed as the Managing Director of the Company in October 2016 and is pleased that the Company will continue to benefit from his experience.

“Mr Wassim El Husseini, currently the Country Manager and Sales Director of Nestlé Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

“El Husseini joined Nestlé Kuwait in 2002 as Channel Category Sales Development (CCSD) Manager for Coffee & Creamers. In 2015, he moved to Nestlé Middle East to lead the CCSD Unit.

“Appointed Sales Director of Nestlé Middle East in 2016, El Husseini positively contributed to the business from a functional and leadership perspective’’.

Uwadoka said in the statement that El Husseini “played an integral role in the creation of the new Middle East and North Africa region, comprising 16 countries, before his role was expanded to Country Manager and Sales Director in 2020’’.

The company further stated that it had notified its shareholders, the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the appointments.