By Doris Obinna

Nestlé Nigeria has reiterated it believe that young people have a key role to play in building thriving, resilient communities, while celebrating 6th batch of technical training program graduates. According to them, young people are the future and are the entrepreneurs and innovators of tomorrow

A statement by Nestlé, disclosed that Oluwadarasinmi Adesakin is a beneficiary of Nestlé Nigeria’s 18-month Technical Training program which aims to bridge the skills gap by equipping youth with the required expertise to support industrialization. “He is the best graduating student of Batch 6.

“A citizen of Oyo State in Western Nigeria, Darasinmi obtained his National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the Petroleum Training Institute in Warri, Delta State. Although he was already working, he aspired to develop himself further and was elated to be accepted into the technical training program. He therefore set his mind to make the best of the opportunity and to attain the best possible result.

“Darasinmi’s determination paid off as he finished his studies in flying colours, achieving a total of 29 distinctions, out of 36 courses in the city and guilds examinations, the best result since the program started in 2011.

“Today was a huge surprise for my father, Mr. Adesakin Adeoye, a Mechanical Engineer himself,” Darasinmi said. “He did not know I was the best graduating student or that I would be going to Switzerland for an internship program. He was so elated and could not hold back his joy. This, for me, was very fulfilling.”

“Oluwadarasinmi Adesakin was ecstatic as he joined his colleagues at the 6th graduation ceremony which took place at Nestlé Nigeria’s Technical Training Center in Agbara, Ogun State. All of the 20 trainees excelled at the Diploma three, four and five examinations of London City and Guilds, obtaining distinctions in thermodynamics, and the best overall results in West Africa.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr Wassim Elhusseini said, “At Nestlé, we believe that young people have a key role to play in building thriving, resilient communities. Young people are our future; they are the entrepreneurs and innovators of tomorrow. They do not only help their communities thrive, but also benefit Nestlé with their fresh ideas, diverse perspectives, and energy. This is why we are passionate about helping press release to them to build the capabilities and skills they need to contribute towards accelerating the industrialization we need to grow our economy.”

In his comments, Thomas Schneider, Consul General, Consulate of Switzerland in Lagos, said, “We are delighted that for eleven years on, this joint training program between the Switzerland Government and Nestlé Nigeria is still making impact on young people within the country, creating job opportunities.”

Explaining further, the company stated that the training, inaugurated in 2011; the 18-month intensive program trains participants in machining, mechanical fitting operations, electrical operations, instrumentation operations and automation. “The program culminates in the prestigious London City and Guilds technical certification with the top five graduates of each batch undergoing a further three-month internship program at a Nestlé factory in Switzerland, sponsored by the Swiss Embassy in Nigeria.

“Over 160 students have benefitted from the program since its inception, with over 90 per cent of them directly employed by Nestlé Nigeria. All the participants of batch 6, 40 per cent of them females, successfully completed the training and the top five performers will be undertaking an internship and mentoring program at Nestlé factories in Switzerland in the first few months of 2023. 95 per cent of the graduates, including Darasinmi, have been employed by Nestlé Nigeria.

“Parents of the graduates, the traditional ruler of Agbara, and representatives of the Ogun State Government present at the event all expressed their appreciation of the value that the TTC has been adding over the past 11 years.”

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbagbu, represented by the Zonal Education Officer, Ado-Odo Ota, Mr Olugbenga Kikisuhu said, “Education is the bedrock of any meaningful social and economic development, and we all must accord education the priority it deserves.

“Nestlé Nigeria PLC has today taken another giant step on her journey of empowering young Nigerians for a better tomorrow by upskilling and employing the graduates. I congratulate the beneficiaries’ press release three of this laudable technical training program and particularly appreciate the management of Nestlé Nigeria PLC for her consistent contribution to educational development in the state.”

In his remarks, the Ogun State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Dr. Kehinde Oluwadare, represented by Director, Youth Development for the Ministry, Adetokunbo Salami, said, “I am delighted to witness another batch of young Nigerians graduating from the Nestlé technical training program. Initiatives such as these are well aligned with the vision of the Ogun State government on youth empowerment. I commend Nestlé for this sustained intervention which not only equips young people with relevant industry skills and expertise but is also providing economic and job opportunities.”

On his part, the Alagbara of Agbara, HRM Oba (Barr.) Lukman Jaiyeola Agunbiade, commended Nestlé for the positive impact the company is making within the Agbara community, especially in capacity development and empowerment of young people. He described Nestlé Nigeria as a valued stakeholder, and congratulated all graduates, encouraging them to maximally utilize the opportunity provided by the company.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Oluwadarasinmi Adesakin, said, “We are grateful for this excellent platform created by Nestlé Nigeria for young Nigerians. The training program has been an unforgettable journey and a robust experience that has equipped my colleagues and I with knowledge, skills and core values such as integrity, leadership and accountability required to thrive in life.

“We are sincerely grateful to Nestlé, the Swiss Consulate and all the partners supporting this program. I commend all my colleagues for the passion, teamwork and dedication that have enabled us to successfully complete the program.”