they choose to do so. We believe that communities cannot thrive if they fail to create opportunities for future generations. We will continue to invest in education and capacity development of youth to help reduce the burden of unemployment. I am proud of the quality of graduates produced by this scheme and particularly glad, that all the graduates we are celebrating today have been employed by Nestlé Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the event, The Nigeria Country Manager, City & Guilds, Mr. Martins Adeleke commended the performance, hard work, and enthusiasm of the graduates, pointing out that the best graduating student of the set who also came out tops in Africa is now recognised internationally.

Reflecting on his experience, top graduating student, Taiwo Olayade, said, “The training programme was a great boost to my intellectual prowess and has broadened my sphere of academ- ic knowledge, thus giving me a professional edge in the corporate world. Having been trained in Ni- geria and Switzerland, I am con- dent to say that I have acquired the needed skills and outstanding practical experience for employ- ability in this great programme”.