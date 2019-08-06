The Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, has pledged the company’s continuous investment with a view to delivering better value to the stakeholders.

Alarcon stated this while commenting on the company’s financials for the half year, which ended June 30 made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

In the result, the company recorded a revenue of N141.9billion for the period, a growth of 4.9 per cent over same period in the previous year. Its profit after tax stood at N 26.2 billion during the first half of 2019.

According to the unaudited results, Nestlé Nigeria posted a revenue of N 70.9 billion in Q2 2019, up from the N67.8 billion recorded in Q2 2018.

In his reaction to the development, Alarcon explained: “Our company’s growth is the result of consistent investment behind our brands, intensified efforts to communicate with our consumers and continuous investment in route to market to deliver better value to consumers. I want to thank our consumers for their trust and continued loyalty as well as commend the discipline and dedication of our people for driving sustainable, profitable growth.”

On the outlook for the second half of the year, Alarcon said: “Amid a challenging economic context, we are confident in our company’s capacity to innovate to keep delighting our consumers with nutritionally superior products and foster our people’s ability to win. In turn, these investments will continue to Create Shared Value for our shareholders and for the people of Nigeria.”