Foods and Beverages giant, Nestle Nigeria Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to training Lagos Journalists especially those on Nutrition, Climate and Environment beats.

The pledge was made during a courtesy visit by Executive members of the Lagos State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Tuesday to the corporate headquarters of the company in Lagos.

Mrs Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager who was unavoidably absent was represented by Nestle team comprising Edidiong Peters, Public Affairs Specialist, Bola Audu, Corporate Communications Specialist, Mfon Etuk, Corporate Communications Officer and Lois Nweke, Corporate Communications officer.

Audu commended the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council for projecting the company regularly.

“On behalf of Nestle, we thank you for all the support received in the past” he said

He expressed satisfaction meeting the apex body of Journalists in Lagos State.

“I am happy meeting the umbrella body of all beat journalists in Lagos State which is the hierarchy of NUJ Lagos State Council ” Audu added

He further explained that Nestle was primarily concerned with nutrition and climate which resulted into why Nestle have being training nutrition and climate writers.

Etuk described Nestle as one of the largest foods and beverages companies in Nigeria, Africa, and by extension the world.

“Creating share value is key to Nestle and as such, we try to create value not only for our shareholders but for the communities and those around us,” she said.

According to her, we also provide nutrition education for children, while access to clean and potable water is also important to communities around us.

The Corporate Communications Specialist also gave an account of how Nestle’s Youth Empowerment Programme and Community Scholarship Scheme had impacted lives.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), Lagos Council Chairman, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi, lauded giant strides recorded by Nestle in the foods and beverages Industry, describing the organization as a reputable outfit in its 60 years of operation.

He further urged Nestle Nigeria Plc to continue in the area of training journalists for the professional discharge of their duties.

The NUJ Chairman also requested support for the ongoing remodellling of the Union’s Secretariat and the sponsorship of the Union’s Media Games billed to hold in few months to come.

Ajayi also pledged his commitment in tackling fake news in Lagos State and vowed to support Nestle whenever the need arises.

“I can assure Nestle Nigeria Plc of wide publicity and I look forward to more mutual relationship between the Union and Nestle” Ajayi said

He commended Nestle Nigeria Plc for its sponsorship of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) to promote Nutrition Reporting as well as training partnership with the Lagos Business School (LBS)