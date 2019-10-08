Uche Henry

Following the hazards associated with the indiscriminate littering of plastic wastes in the country, Nestlé’s Nigerian subsidiary has entered into a partnership agreement with Wecyclers to accelerate the process of collecting and recycling plastic waste across the Nigeria for more economic use.

In a statement delivered by Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the agreement which was recently signed will allow Wecyclers to expand its plastic waste recovery systems in the country, thus; five collection points will soon be set up in some Nigerian communities, including Ajah, Ikeja, Mushin, Lagos Island and Magodo.

NIPC quoting Afrik2, stated that the alliance would launch an ecological project that will also facilitate the creation of 40 first-hand jobs in the country and the registration of at least 15,000 new subscribers in the Wecyclers circuit to ensure waste -free society.

For the CEO of Nestlé Nigeria, Mauricio Alarcon, this partnership is a way for the company to get involved in waste management, which remains a major concern for many states. Nestlé announces its decision to invest in promoting the circular plastic economy, adding that the company wants to collaborate with other governments and civil society organisations to recover, recycle and reuse waste, such as plastics.

“Nigeria generates more than 32 million tonnes of waste per year, the city of Lagos alone produces about 10,000 tonnes every 24 hours, therefore it’s Nestlé’s ambitions is to achieve the zero environmental impact objective in our activities, while striving for a waste-free future. “A key element in achieving this objective is to make 100% of our packaging reusable or recyclable by 2025 and we are determined to do that, Wecyclers itself has recycled 5000 tonnes of waste in seven years, but this collaboration will rev up our target” he said.