Nestle Plc has re-launched one of its flagship product, Golden Morn with soya, as part of efforts to help tackle anemia in children and women in their reproductive age.

According to the World Bank statistics, about 26 million people across the world are undernourished, a gap Nestle has decided to fill by ensuring that Nigerians get the necessary nourishment they require daily.

Speaking at the re-launch at its Agbara plant, its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, explained that the company was committed to solving health-related issues associated with anemia through Golden Morn which a high quality nourishing product fortified with essential micro nutrients.

He stated that 80 per cent of Nestle products sold in the country are fortified with micronutrients and other essential vitamins.

He stated that, the re-launch date is a day to celebrate the brand as the business can only be profitable in the long term by creating value and shared values for shareholders and the host community where they operate and by extension, the entire country.

Also speaking, Mr. Chris Isokpunwu, Head of Nutrition, Federal Ministry of Health, congratulated Nestle for recording another milestone in re-launching a household brand.