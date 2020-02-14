In a bid to continually satisfy its customers’ needs Nestlé Nigeria Plc, has restated its commitment towards ensuring its products are available for consumers in markets across the country.

The company gave this assurance at an event tagged ‘Transporters Day 2020’ held recently in Lagos where it hosted top logistics companies to educate them on best practices on services and product supplies as well as appreciate them for the significant roles they play in the company’s growth.

Speaking at the event, the Supply Chain Manager, Nestlé Nigeria Mr. Nestor Finalo, said, Nestlé main objective is to continuously drive product availability in the marketplace with speed; thus, there is need to create stronger partnerships with its transporters for them to be able to provide optimum services to customers and distributors, on-time and in full.

He said: “Everything we do starts with the customers and shoppers in mind; they are always at the centre. Ensuring availability and access to our healthy options cannot be achieved without a committed relationship between Nestle and the transporters.

“With this comes the responsibility to sustain all efforts at ensuring our high-quality products are available for the shoppers to buy and consume across all relevant outlets in the country.”