Nestle Nigeria Plc, on Tuesday celebrated the pioneer graduates of Nestle Sales Academy, a programme it jointly runs with the Lagos Business School.

Forty one employees graduated from the Academy, earning professional certifications and diplomas.

The academy, according to the company is an accelerated development programme combining classroom trainings, field visits, assignments, exchange programmes and mentorship to ensure graduates develop the required skills and competencies in sales. It aims at improving the professional competence and leadership capability of the company’s sales team. This objective is in line with the company’s commitment to create an environment that allows employees to learn, grow and thrive in each country where it operates.

While commending the graduates, Commercial Manager of Nestle Nigeria, Chandana Fernando, said: “The company believes in you, hence,the investment in your development. This is an investment for today and for tomorrow.”

Fernando reiterated that the purpose of the academy was to develop the skills and the mindset to gain competitive advantage for Nestle through sales professionalism. Director of Finance and Administration, Lagos Business School, Charles Ivenso, commended Nestle for the visionary goal and commitment towards making huge investments in employees.

Managing Director/CEO of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mauricio Alarcon, on the occasion said: “Our people are key to the success of this company and we will continue to invest in them. I urge the new graduates to continue to excel in their different roles and to be agents of change in their respective teams.”

Reflecting on his experience during the training, Gbenga Adeyemo said: “My participation in the academy has been a great platform for personal and professional development. Networking with intelligent and motivated colleagues and the esteemed faculty of the academy has helped shape my vision for the years ahead. This has truly been a worthwhile experience.”