Officials of the Swiss-based company in Frankfurt, said on Wednesday that the multinational food company Nestle would offer paid family leave to its 300,000 employees worldwide.

The programme, which applies equally to men and women as well as to families who adopt or foster children, is to be launched next year and rolled out globally by 2022.

The company said people caring for children would be offered up to 18 weeks of paid leave on top of state benefits.

As a producer of baby and children’s food, Nestle is seeking to burnish its image.

Ralf Hengels, human resources executive at Nestle Germany, said “in Germany, parents receive more comprehensive provision than in many other countries.

“On the basis of new standards, we aim to take another step forward and offer both parents further paid time in addition to the state benefits,’’ he said.

Nestle already tops up the maternity and paternity allowances paid out in Germany, a maximum of 1,800 euros (2,000 dollars) a month to roughly meet the levels of a normal salary.