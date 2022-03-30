Nesto Aviation Services Limited (NestAv) has urged the Federal Government to come up with fiscal policies that would help to stabilise the naira and grow the aviation industry for improved service delivery to customers.

The company, which is the aviation arm of Obijackson Group, also said it plans to expand its operations through its fleet of helicopters and jets.

Its General Manager, Ehis Uadiale, stated this in an online chat with journalists, restating the capability of the firm to surmount ongoing industry challenges.

“The fluctuating exchange rate compounds the cost of operating in Nigeria and this is in addition to the aviation fuel scarcity which is the reason a lot of airline operators cease operations,” he said.

Uadiale said the company is focused on consolidating its business plans, increasing its market share as a charter service provider within the oil and gas industry, while working on its fleet expansion plan.

He also called for a consolidation of airline operators in the industry to enable capacity building in delivering premium value to target markets.

“We need to have consolidated efforts in the industry where people with the same business idea, come together to achieve the required capacity to ensure operators deliver on promised frequencies without fail.”