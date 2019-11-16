Adewale Sanyaolu

As part of efforts to re-engineer its entire brand strategy while building a compelling brand story around its core values, vision and mission, the Nestoil Group has unveiled a new corporate identity.

At a ceremony at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nestoil, the Nigerian indigenous engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) oil-servicing company, revealed its refreshed identity to industry players, captains of industry, media icons, regulators and other stakeholders .

The corporate identity refresh represents the agenda of Nestoil for growth, market penetration, social investment and economic growth support. It is a result of the company’s efforts to re-engineer its entire brand strategy, positioning and building a compelling brand story around its core values, vision and mission.

In addition to a refreshed logo, the Nestoil brand has adopted a refocused pay-off line – ‘delivering exceptional value’. The tag line embodies the value proposition, vision, mission and corporate ethos of the oil and gas giant.

Speaking at the event, Group Managing Director of Nestoil Group, Dr Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, said the company’s new identity is informed by its quest to continue to play in the highly competitive O&G industry as a leader. He said the group would become increasingly more strategic in capacity building, technical knowledge acquisition and contribution to the growth of the sector.

Azudialu-Obiejesi said Nestoil is more poised and equipped to face the challenge of increasing Nigerian’s contributions to the growth of the sector. “The journey of Nestoil started 28 years ago, long before the Nigerian Oil and Gas Content Development Act (NOGICD) was passed. What was unique about our identity when we started was a corporate culture that supported and enhanced innovation,” said Dr Azudialu.