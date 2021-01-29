The National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) has facilitated the training of 17 unemployed graduates from Iru community, Iru -Victoria Island Local Council Development Area of Lagos State with vocational skills

The youths, who were were trained on agribusiness (crop and livestock farming), Information Communication Technology (ICT) as well as catering and craft graduated after a three-month residential training programme at the Oluponna Fish Farming and Resource Foundation (OFFER) Centre, Iwo , in Osun State.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Usman Baba, Managing Director, NETCO, which is a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said NETCO would continue to make positive contributions to its host community. Baba said the objective of the NETCOPRENEUR programme was to create youth empowerment which would be of immense benefit to indigenes of Iruland.

The managing director, represented by Mrs Iyabo Ayobami-Ojo, Manager, Public Affairs of NETCO, advised the graduands to be honest and creative in order to stand out and be successful in their businesses. He tasked the youths to add value to themselves and their community , stressing that the continuity of the programme was dependent on its positive impact on them.

Also speaking, Princess Rasheedat Abiodun-Adu, Chairperson, Iru-Victoria Island LCDA, represented by the council’s Secretary, Mr Taofeek Abiola, lauded the cordial relationship between NETCO and the host community.

Chairman of the graduation ceremony, Mr. Adeleke Arebi, a former chairman, Governing Council, Industrial Training Fund, said vocational skills acquisition was important to meaningfully engage graduates in the country.

Rev. Fr. Macarius Olatunji, Rector, OFFER Centre, said all hands must be on deck to salvage Nigerian youths from the frustration of employment and its accompanying challenges.

Speaking on behalf of the graduands, Mr Turner Ibrahim, thanked NETCO and OFFER Centre for the opportunity given to them, promising that they would use it for the betterment of the nation.