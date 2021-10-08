National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) has said it will offer internship opportunities to the best science students of Kuramo Senior College and Victoria Island Senior Secondary School in Lagos.

NETCO, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said it would also offer scholarships to undergraduates in engineering courses from Iru Community, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Managing Director of NETCO, Mr. Johnson Awoyomi, stated this, yesterday, while flagging off the “NETCO goes to schools” initiative in Lagos.

Awoyomi, represented by NETCO’s Executive Director, Services, Kigo Ahmad, said the initiative was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to Iru land, its host community.

“It is a NETCO thematic thrust in education and economic empowerment programme that is geared towards the growth and development of Irul and. The programme is primarily designed to encourage the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) with emphasis on engineering and the sole aim is demystifying the engineering profession. The short and long term plan of this programme is to provide internship to best science students, during long vacations, as well as scholarships for undergraduates in engineering courses respectively.”

Also, Chief Executive Officer, Deep Blue Energy, Mrs Anita Ogboile, said engineering was integral to human development, hence there was the need to encourage more young persons to go into the profession. Ogboile debunked the notion that engineering courses were only for the male gender, adding that there were many successful female engineers all over the world.

Managing Director, Deep Water Consulting and Engineering Services Limited, Mr Vincent Adegbotolu, said engineering brought along societal developments and pushed boundaries into new territories.

Secretary to the Oniru Council of Chiefs and Iru land representative,Chief Bashir Afolami, said NETCO and Iru community enjoyed a cordial relationship and urged students and youths from the community to take advantage of NETCO’s programmes to become better citizens in future.

