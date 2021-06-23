Peace Hyde, renowned British Ghanaian television host, journalist, entrepreneur and activist, in collaboration with Netflix, is poised to release the first African Netflix reality television series, Young, Famous and African.

The show is set for a global release to 190 countries and over 200 million subscribers and Hyde serves as executive producer on the biggest reality TV show to hit the African continent.

Some of the pan-African superstars that will feature in the series include Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania, Annie Macaulay Idibia from Nigeria, Swanky Jerry from Nigeria and South African superstars like Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube and Naked DJ, alongside an array of entertainment stars.

According to the stars who revealed their series tagline on their social media handles, the show promises to be an exciting access into the world of some of Africa’s top celebrities.

Peace Hyde, who started her media career in Ghana as the host of Friday Night Live on GH One and MTN Hitmaker, has quickly risen to become one of Africa’s most successful media exports globally by creating and producing groundbreaking hit shows like the two leading flagship talk shows, Forbes Africa’s My Worst Day with Peace Hyde (three seasons), the only show that speaks to Africa’s billionaires and Forbes Woman Africa’s Against the Odds (two seasons) on the CNBC Africa channel on DSTV.