A “burqa ban” came into force in the Netherlands yesterday, but there are doubts over whether it will be applied in practice.

The legislation applies to all face-covering clothing on public transport and in schools, hospitals and government buildings, according to a police statement. However, it does not apply to public streets. It covers the burqa and the niqab, as well as motor helmets and ski masks, with offenders subject to a 150 euro ($166) fine. But it does not include headscarves, as the face is still visible.

Police guidance said that staff at government institutions or on public transport are responsible for addressing those who flout the ban and requesting they remove the face covering, or leave the premises.

However spokespeople for the affected sectors have said they will not take responsibility. Hospitals “should not be charged with this task, but it is up to the police and the judiciary,” the Dutch Federation of University Medical Centers told CNN affiliate NOS.

Representatives for the transport industry also said they will not enforce the ban, citing worries over disruption to services if police assistance is required, according to NOS. Transport workers will not be able to hand out fines, instead stopping vehicles until police arrive. However police said anyone who spots someone breaking the ban is authorized to make a citizen’s arrest.