The nation’s commercial nerve centre will be agog with activities as different businesses across the federation, neighbouring counties as well as the international community look forward to the annual edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), which kicks off on Friday.

A major highlight of this year’s event, which holds at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, is the participation of the crème de la crème of Nigeria’s top business organisations and personalities.

The Lagos International Trade Fair is the largest international trade fair in Nigeria, under the supervision of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with other stakeholders.

Giving insight on what to expect at the Fair, Chief (Mrs.) Morenike Dele-Alimi, the Managing Director, MD Perspective Nigeria Limited, a firm involved in events packaging as well business support services, in a said Nigerian businesses, should look forward to a very rewarding experience.

Her company, in partnership with the United Asia International Exhibition Group (UAEC) Company and others, will play host to over 1,000 exhibitors drawn from local and international participants.

Local businesses, she stressed, stand to benefit from the special business to business fair which holds from Monday, November 4-Thursday, November 7.

Specifically, she said, the trade exhibition is going to bring together business to business people as well as ensure that interested Nigerians can directly interface with their counterparts from China, including original equipment manufacturers and producers.

“Our mandate is to ensure that local businesses are able to network with the right kind of people such that after meeting these people they can know if the business is doable even before they take a step further. That way they are guaranteed that they are doing business with legitimate businessmen,” she said.

Pressed further, she said, “We are dealing with some partners including United Asia International Exhibition Group (UAEC) Company, most of who have the endorsement of the government of China, which explains why we have no qualms at all with associating with these set of partners because we are confident that they can do good business with Nigerians.”

Besides, she said, the Fair will feature businesses ranging from automobile, petrochemicals, homecare, textiles, to mention just a few.