By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Founder, Neü Retail Management Software (NeüRMS), Lanre Olaniyan, says, the newly launched NeüRMS app can help to scale up more than two million retail businesses.

The NeüRMS app is a brand-new scalable management solution for retail businesses. With a bias for Nigerian business owners, NeuRMS is a software that aims to help Nigeria’s over 48 million SMEs to retain the foreign exchange that they spend on purchasing foreign developed retail management applications.

Speaking at the launch of the app, Olaniyan said the newly launched management solution is here to erase the interruption of buying and selling on e-commerce in real time and also help entrepreneurs in businesses.

“Creating the NeüRMS app is like creating an assistant to help you do your business in a much better way and differently. The app also helps retail retail business owners drive more sales with business applications that include point of sale features, inventory management, retail customer relationship management, vendor management, business analytics, business reporting, employee data management, and more.

NeÜRMS integrates hardware and software solutions to drive retail business efficiencies. Its solutions often include hardware for payment terminals, pads, and mobile devices support for different operating environments including IOS, Android, Windows, and Web OS. The product has been carefully designed with the peculiarities of Africa’s diverse economies and societies in mind and the launch marks the climax of a journey that started in 2020, during the COVID-19 crisis”.

According to him, “What we have designed has the potential for a lot of things but the app has the capacity to take more than two million businesses right now”.

He noted that the key features include; Point of sales, Report and Analytics, Smart Inventory management and product stock tracking (low stock notification), Supply chain management Purchase order receiving, Printed or electronic receipts, Multi live cart management, Support multiple payment methods and Vendor management.

Others include Multistore (multiple locations), Stock transfer from one store to the other, Supports barcode scanners, cash drawers, receipt/tape printers, laser printers, Supports multi-currency, and credit cards, Hardware compatibility, Tax management and reporting, Employee data management, Employee Payroll processing, Hardware compatibility, Tax management and reporting, Employee data management, Employee Payroll processing amongst others.