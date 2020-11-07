Rita Okoye, Lagos

Nevada Bridge TV is one of the most popular TV houses in Nigeria today serving the very best of entertainment content from all aspects. Their contents are top-notch and if it’s own exclusivity.

With a hold on the entertainment industry, the company decided to commence a new reality show, Naija Hood Rep. The show would be having 21 contestants who would be selected to represent their respective hoods in one house for a period of ten weeks. Afterwards, three winners will emerge. The first position set to walk away with 20 million naira and a car, the second position will win 10 million naira and the third position will walk away with 5 million naira.

Being the first of its kind, Naija Hood Rep is a reality show that aims at amplifying the cultures and diversities of Nigeria.

Speaking more in the show, Nevada Bridge CEO, Neville Sajere had this to say: ‘The uniqueness about your hood, the experiences you’ve had while growing up in that hood and also those nostalgic feeling and memories going back to the hood brings, are the things you can share to be a representative of that particular hood you come from. Such that when you speak in a particular language not everyone understands but a particular demography. It shows that there is a unique sect that shares similar lingua and you are their rep in the hood because they would easily relate to anything you say or do in the house.’

As the days count into the commence of the show the executive producers have released a theme song for the show with two music powerhouse, Sound Sultan and 2Baba serving great tune, exciting lyrics and nothing short of great music.