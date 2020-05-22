As a way of easing the difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 lockdown, Canada-based South Sudanese serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, Neveen Dominic, has been giving out cash gifts to Nigerians on Instagram.

Carried out under her brand, Neveen Dominic Cosmetics, Neveen, who is also an actress and producer, said that at a time like this when businesses are shut down and people are not making any money, it behoves on those who are in a position to help to do so.

According to her, the brand, which has strong footings in Nigeria, was founded with a desire to empower black women and aid them in their drive towards economic freedom. This, she said, is part of the reasons why she has decided to put a smile on the faces of her followers on Instagram.

“Philanthropy is not what I do but it is who I am. As a brand and as an individual, I cannot be far removed from the reality of the situation, especially in a country like Nigeria that is filled with energetic entrepreneurs. I have been to Nigeria for a project and immediately fell in love with the entrepreneurial drive of its young people, this is part of the reasons I decided to do a giveaway,” she said.

Although so far, she has been able to touch quite a number of people with the charity drive, Neveen Dominic says that she is limited by funds and would like to do even more.

“As we all know, the COVID-19 era is occasioned by hunger. Food is one of the basic needs of man and people are really complaining of hunger this period. So I’m presently in talks with Indomie and other food brands to see how we can reach out to people with packages that can ease what they are passing through. The plan is to feed at least 5,000 people,” she said.

She has also reached out to her friends and colleagues in the fashion and entertainment industry, as well as corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to see how they can contribute to the ongoing drive.

“I will persuade my friends to sponsor giveaways so we can support more people especially during these difficult COVID times. I also want Nigerians to support me by following @neveen_dominic and @neveendominiccosmetics on Instagram and Facebook. This will enhance my platform and influence and will allow me to make a bigger impact and unlock potentials especially of the youths in Nigeria,” she said.

Based in Calgary, Alberta in Canada, Neveen Dominic Cosmetics luxury line boasts of dermatology formulated skincare line, and high-end makeup, which are made in Canada, the United States and Germany, under strict adherence to high quality and ethically sourced ingredients.