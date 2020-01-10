Romanus Okoye

Ndigbo Lagos and Nzuko Umunna in collaboration with civil societies, yesterday, said the “Never Again Conference” was not about 2023 presidential elections but to provide platform for Nigerians to discuss issues that will strengthen coexistence.

Prof. Pat Utomi, while responding to questions, said Nigerians need to interact amongst themselves with sincerity to avoid a repeat of what led to the Nigeria/Biafra civil war. According to most of the speakers, the situation in Nigeria at the moment is a replica of what caused the war that Nigeria has not recovered from, till date.

Chairman of Ndigbo Lagos, Prof. Anya O. Anya, who will chair the summit, said the greatest tragedy that has happened to Nigeria is not learning from history or teaching the children the history of the country.

“Every country that wants to move forward must study history and use the lessons from it to project for the future.

“Nigerians need to initiate a true healing process and that’s reason every Nigerian should be interested in this conference. We need to give the youth reasons to be proud Nigerians and to look forward to the future.”

The organisers said invitations were extended to the key players in the civil war like General Yakubu Gowon, TY Danjuma and many others.

“Never Again Conference” is to commemorate of the 50th anniversary of Nigerian civil war which ended on January 13, 1970.