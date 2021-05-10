Many thanks, Frank, for the post-church service analysis yesterday. Unfortunately, since you won’t like it, I am unable to use your full name. I think brethren comparing notes or sharing fellowship after service perfects the enlightenment of the eye of their understanding. There’s nothing as powerful as an immediate reminder by a beloved third party of a teaching you just heard.

Let’s break away from that preamble with a battery of rhetorical questions. How and why did mankind elect to complexify something as naturally simple as life? How and why did we prefer the hard way at the beginning when God offered a sweeter, better easy route? And, how or what can we do to circumvent the landmines-laden terrain that we have made life?

Every day, something happens that takes my mind back in time to Michelle Obama’s heyday as first lady of the United States of America. Yesterday, as Frank lectured on and on, I kept seeing classy Michelle in my mind’s eye, and could not but contextualise her love for minting euphemistic below-the-belt replies. In particular, I recalled how with just one classic sentence she gave the man who would later succeed her husband, Donald Trump, a permanent seat at the bottom of the league. How I love that end-of-discussion punchline, ‘when they go low, we go high!’

That is exactly how Frank tended to decode Dr. Abel Damina’s first service message on relationship, yesterday at Power City International, Uyo. I shall deliberately leave out the copious scriptures he (Frank) quoted, because I am desperate to make this as integrating as can be. However, let me say that his beginning was everything, because none of us saw him coming. By the way, since I never lie to you, let me confess that the phrase ‘none of us’ is intentionally deployed to confuse you: after all, I cannot come and disgrace myself.

Here’s that treasured beginning. Frank began by listening with his entire being to everything the other person was saying. Not once did he interrupt or betray any discomfort or disagreement. In fact, on a number of occasions, he nodded in agreement to prod him on. Then: “Sir, are you happy with yourself now that you have said what you have said?

“If your pastor listened to you just now, how do you think he would react? Are you telling me you don’t know or have forgotten who you are in Christ? Go back to the Word, Sir; go back to the Word. Let your commitment be to the Word; not to any man or woman or child or situation or master and -just so you know- not to any servant!”

Frank was so spot on. There’s no need whatsoever to worry, or to doubt, or to fear, or to feel inferior or -let alone- to give up. People who are in Christ cannot and should not lose faith even if the whistle would go in a nanosecond. Above all, such a people must never voice those faithless sentiments -no matter the matter.

In Christ, some statements are a no no. ‘I am dead,’ ‘I am sick,’ ‘I am broke,’ ‘we are finished,’ ‘we are done for.’ He wants you to shame the devil by repeating better things every time and against all odds aloud and to yourself. ‘I am alive and healthy,’ ‘I am rich and powerful,’ ‘we are more than conquerors.’

The going might get tough. Sssh, it is all right. People -even those you helped or believed in or trusted- might swing 180 degrees and in such stupefying circumstances. Still, sssh, it is all right.

Life is wired like that. Only rewire your mindset, only reset your thinkability. Tell yourself that life shall always happen, willy nilly. As someone once said, ‘plan for the best, prepare for the worst.’

Know that you are not inferior to even the so-called best of the best, and never shall be. Once you’re in Christ, inferiority is neither a word nor reality. By some strange arrangement, your place at the head table had long been paid for, settled and therefore eternally reserved. No one can take it -so, don’t allow your mind or mouth to deprive you of the divine pride of place!

Be wisely foolish always, seeing the world is a foolish place. Never ever allow them to see you as you approach. Never ever be bitter or angry and even if, never ever display it. You only play into their hands when.

Furthermore, be careful who you confide in. Betrayal is never activated by an enemy. It is always by an over-trusted friend or frenemy. Measure the information or access you grant people you have not tested or tried.

Even for those who had passed both the test and the trial, show restraint. As much as possible, let your dealings and workings be such that if private things went public as they almost always go, the damage won’t be as colossal as craved. Lies against you might only go a short distance. Ensure you don’t arm the enemy with any iota of truth as you share secrets of who you hate or what you plan.

And, about talking, remember -no matter the matter- never ever give life to negative thoughts. Never ever speak fear, doubt, worries because speaking brings them into life, into reality. That is a fundamental principle of life. Everything -even the world- was spoken into existence.

Finally, whatever you speak (especially if evil) suddenly becomes your reality. Speaking positive or confident might take long before harvest but I can tell you it adds tremendous -even if immediately unnoticeable- value to daily living. Stay on this lane. Be confident, stay positive: it shall all end in praise.

God bless Nigeria!

