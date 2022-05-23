If you nurse any grouse about the word, ‘godify,’ please, try deify. Whichever, focus is on the many reasons you should never think you are God. In fact, there’s no reason whatsoever: no man is God nor can ever be. God is not man nor shall ever be.

Man is a product of something as empty, and as fleeting, and as shallow as sexual pleasure. That is, man is the sidekick of one human male whose penis rose, went in and out, poured and fell in connivance with one human female’s something-something, the exact name of which no sane person is expected to call anyhow in public. Sometimes, man can be a mistake, unwanted and unwelcome. Pray, how did God come about and, except to fools, can He ever be regarded as a mistake, unwanted and unwelcome?

That’s one. Two, apart from how man got here, there’s also K-leg with the length of his days. It’s chilling to realise that in another 50 years or far less, most -if not all- of those currently playing God everywhere you turn shall have been long dead, buried, rotten and forgotten for eternity. But God shall still be here and there forever, as He is today and as He was yesterday. He is the same forever, never ageing, never changing.

Man should never play God. Man cannot be God. Man cannot and should not act God. Man can never be God, because -I mean- it’s too obvious.

God has never died. God cannot die. God shall never die. God is everlasting, forever and ever; from generation to generation to generation to generation to generation.

God has no good second. God is all by Himself. God answers to nobody. He needs nothing from anyone.

Not so, man: no permanent rating, no permanent rank or no permanent position. Today, man is number one; tomorrow, man is number nothing. Man always craves recognition, power and help. In that confusion occasioned by insatiable quest, man is both a master and a follower, simultaneously.

Be calming down, dear man: you are not God, and can never be. You are only the solid waste extracted from the woman after an egg accepted a small part of (male) sperm. The process took only nine months, man, just nine months. It’s humbling to understand it takes only nine months to form you but years to graduate from primary and secondary school, let alone tertiary institutions.

God is good. That’s His nature. He’s a good God: always blessing, always forgiving, always loving. On the flip side, man’s nature is evil: always plotting and cursing and destroying and stealing and killing, and suspecting rubbish.

God never lies. Only man does, most times, in the name of God. Man lies against God as well.

God understands, 24/7. Man misunderstands, 25 hours daily. God is generous, man is selfish. God is faithful, man is faithless.

God loves unconditionally. Man hates unconditionally. God handed man a beautiful, peaceful and prosperous world in love. And what has man done with it ever since?

Man has not only been hateful all along, he has also grown by leaps and bounds in it. For instance, man’s hate got so terrible, he killed God, which, thankfully, came to no avail eternally, after three days. Alas, man continues to dwell in hate. Man spreads hate by the minute.

Man is not God. Man cannot be God. Man shall never be God. Exactly why man should quit playing, should quit acting or should quit wanting to be God.

Man, in spite of the alarming political, social or economic power he might occasionally hold, is not omnipotent. Only God is, and forever. Man, despite the incredible advances made possible by his science, is not omnipresent. Only God is, and forever.

Man might boast and pretend and deceive himself but he knows for sure that he’s not, and shall never be, omniscient. Man knows and accepts and can do nothing about the fact that only God is. Let this be a wake-up call to those I call (un)leaders. You know nothing at all if you think you know everything, because you don’t and never shall.

For one, you make so much noise about being alpha male, but draw blank when it comes to providing such tiny details as when and where and how you shall die. Dear male, be calming down. You are not alpha-anything. Only God is Alpha and Omega.

For two, why do you play God when you are so ungodly? Why would you rather your subjects or subordinates see you as God when you never treat them the way God does? Just what makes a mere man who knows neither whence he came nor to where he’s headed to carry himself as deputy God? Does such a man truly know or fear God?

For three, were you not born the way everyone else was? Don’t you live the way everyone does? Would you die the way no one has ever died? And, would your burial be such as never witnessed?

Sssh, Mr. and Mrs. Man, shut up and listen to reason. Stop thinking yourself God. You are not, you cannot be, you shall never be. Quit wasting your time; well, except you are comfortable with being derided as god of pride, god of stupidity, god of complex, etcetera.

However, I bring you some good news as I round off. You can, henceforth, emulate God by walking in the light always. Be generous, be humble, be patient, going forward. Start stopping to treat people as if they were inferior.

Be slow to judge or condemn; be fast to help and forgive. Listen to all sides per time, as much as possible. Learn to explain things, especially to the weak and the poor and the deprived. God is too with them; so, be fond of them as well or risk sanctions from you-know-where.

By the way, in closing, where are the children and children’s children of all those who godified themselves all over the place? How well is it with the children of all those who ruled or oppressed us? How well shall life pan out tomorrow for children of those misruling, mistreating and mismanaging us today? Finally, dear tin god, while you are free to continue doing your thing, I hope with these few points of mine, I have convinced you to intermittently, even if you can’t, meditate on the foregoing posers with a view to turning a new leaf.

God bless Nigeria!

